Beckley man sentenced to prison for his involvement in drug trafficking

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man is the 10th person to be sentenced to prison for his participation in a drug trafficking organization (DTO).

Corey Moore was sentenced to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Moore was one of 17 people charged in connection to Operation Shutdown Corner. The investigation led to the take down of a major drug trafficking organization operating between California and southern West Virginia.

“It is a priority of mine to break up the drug trafficking networks that are destroying our communities,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Operation Shutdown Corner was a huge success, taking down a multi-state meth pipeline and saving countless lives.”

Moore admitted to working with other members of the DTO in Raleigh County to distribute methamphetamine between June 2018 and September 2019. During that time, Moore allowed packages containing methamphetamine to be delivered to his home in Beckley. The investigation revealed one of the packages contained almost five pounds of methamphetamine.

The investigation was handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Beckley Police Department and the West Virginia State Police.