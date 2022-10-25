BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Beckley man who is accused of beating a 7-year-old boy to death will go to trial on October 31, 2022, Raleigh Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick ordered.

Kirkpatrick made the order during a pre-trial hearing for defendant Rashad Thompson, 35, on Monday, October 24, 2022, Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield reported.

Beckley Police Department arrested Thompson in March 2021 at Lewis Ritchie Apartments, after neighbors reported Thompson had beaten to death a seven-year-old boy, using a hammer, around 2:45 a.m. on March 18. The boy was on the sofa of his mother’s apartment, where Thompson had reportedly been staying.

Neighbors reported Thompson also attacked the victim’s mother, Felicia Brown, who was then 24, by stabbing her in the face with a knife.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, Thompson allegedly told officers, “I just lost it.”

Hatfield had offered Thompson a plea deal in March. Under the terms of that deal, Thompson would have pleaded guilty to first degree murder.

Thompson declined the plea offer in June and will now appear before jurors on charges of first -degree murder, attempted first degree murder, malicious wounding and child abuse resulting in death.

Jury selection in Thompson’s trial is scheduled for October 31, 2022, with testimony starting on November 1, 2022.