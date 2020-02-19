Beckley Martial Arts Studio offers ‘women empowerment’ self defense program

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It takes mental and physical skills to protect yourself in a potentially dangerous situation.

That is why head instructor and owner of Family Martial Arts, Jason Wilcox, offers a “Women Empowerment” self defense program based on Jiu-jitsu techniques.

“In the situation where most women are attacked, the attacker is gonna be much larger and stronger than them.” Wilcox said. “So these leverage based techniques give them the confidence they need to know that they can defend themselves in a real life situation.”

About 25 women partner up on the mats to take the ten week boot camp, but Wilcox stressed the classes are designed for beginners, so women can sign up later into the program without needing any of the classes that came before it.

Former Jiu-jitsu student and class participant, Monica Hambrick, added that not all of the lessons are hands-on.

“Some of it as simple as someone approaching you and you being uncomfortable with their presence and just making it known like ‘hey back up stay away,'” Hambrick said.

Whether you are a third year, Jiu-Jitsu student, like Hambrick, or new to the concept, like participant, Miranda Guzman, that confidence boost and knowledge of new techniques is what makes the class so useful to local women.

“Every lesson where we’ve learned something new, I just sit there in awe, like ‘oh my gosh I can’t do that or I’m not gonna be able to do that’ and then I can,” Guzman laughed.

Wilcox said they offer a 10-day free trial for women to try out a class before fully committing. The women empowerment classes are offered Tuesday from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon.

