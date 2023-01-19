BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A building that was once a proud landmark in Beckley’s Ward 5 is now an eyesore, and the mayor said the city will help cover the cost of demolition.

The Raleigh County Board of Education sold the former Piney Oaks School on Terrell Street several years ago, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The building is blocked from the community by a high chain-link fence, topped with barbed wire. A “private property” sign is posted.

Rappold said the building has become dilapidated and had attracted squatters at one time.

He said the city will help the owner tear down the building if the owner wants to demolish it.

“We think for the good of the neighborhood it does need to come down,” he added. “However, it’s going to be fairly expensive to get it down. You’re probably looking at the $100,000 range, just to demolish it and haul it off.”

Neighbors said they would like to see a community center replace the barbed wire fence.