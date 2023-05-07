BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In February of 2023, 59News brought you the story of the Beckley Mianeers, a special needs baseball team in Raleigh County who were at risk of folding due to not having enough players.

Here we are a few months later, and the Mianeers are thriving on the diamond.

“We were almost getting ready to fold, I only had enough players for one team. We’ve been greatly blessed. I have 34 players now we almost have three teams now. We have a cheerleading squad also this year, we have about 19 cheerleaders,” Head Coach and General Manager, Richard Bailey said.

After two rain outs in previous weeks, the Mianeers were finally able to have their first practice of the season on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Bailey says the athletes were eager to get on the field, and so was he.

“I love coaching, and I love people, so I put the two together, it’s been awesome,” Bailey said. “I get more out of it than they do, probably.”

Bailey said the skills the athletes build throughout the season go far beyond the diamond.

“They definitely grow, both athletically and once again doing things off the field, what we do off the field is even more important than what we do on the field. They are empowered so many ways,” added Bailey.

The Mianeers’ first game of the season will be a double header on Saturday, May 20, at Harry Lewin Field.