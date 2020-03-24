Beckley municipal buildings change operations after Governor’s Stay at Home Order

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Local cities that are typically full of life are looking more empty as operations shut down.

The City of Beckley continues to change the operations in municipal buildings in compliance with the Governor’s orders. Mayor Rob Rappold told 59 News that he is taking the necessary steps to keep city employees and residents safe.

For the time being, all services at city hall are suspended. Beckley Code Enforcement was originally going to allow pick up of building permits only, but after Governor Justice issued a Stay at Home Order on Monday, March 23, 2020, Rappold said they will discontinue that service as well.

“We’re going to comply with what the Governor directs for sure, and work it into how we respond here in Beckley,” Rappold assured.



Rappold is also on the board of the New River Transit Authority, and said they made the decision also close down the Greyhound Bus ticket sales window.

The Raleigh County Municipal Court in Beckley will also be closed to the public. Payments will only be taken by mail until further notice.

