Beckley officials discuss strategy, prevention amid coronavirus outbreak

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Information was flowing at a meeting called by Mayor Rob Rappold on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, as he gathered leaders in the community to discuss precautionary approaches regarding the growing threat of the Coronavirus.

“We know what’s going on internationally and nationally, and we can’t ignore that,” Rappold stressed.

Representatives with Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley ARH Hospital, Access Health, Beckley Police Department, and Beckley Fire Department were among those who packed the stands of the council chambers. Each of them shared knowledge about the COVID-19 outbreak, and what to do if it were to spread to southern West Virginia.

Community CEO of Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, Rocco Massey, assured they are taking every measure possible to vamp up patient care at their facility.

“The first thing we’re doing is setting up screenings at all points of access,” Massey said. “Obviously the emergency department is one, along with our clinics and our visits into patient homes.”

As one of the largest health care providers in Southern West Virginia, Access Health implemented their own 11 step plan to educate and prepare patients for coronavirus before, during, and after the outbreak.

CEO Charles Hunt also urged current patients to create a ‘patient portal’ where they can speak with doctors about any potential symptoms. As of Tuesday, Access Health also started a text alert communication system.

“They’ll have the option to give their cell phone number and they can wait in the car until the provider is ready to see them,” Hunt said.

While representatives also touched on a number topics and questions, Beckley ARH Infectious Disease Doctor, Zonaira Gul, talked about what people should do if they are experiencing symptoms as well as prevention.

“If somebody suspects that they may have infection from COVID-19 or they’ve been exposed to a case of COVID-19, please call your healthcare provider first, don’t go to the office right away without warning,” Dr. Gul urged. “Prevention is also key we can’t stress enough on hand hygiene.”

Dr. Gul called a symposium like this one a ‘chance to raise awareness,’ and a way to reassure the community they will continue to monitor this virus. Rappold said he was proud of the information shared.

“I think it was very reassuring for those of us in this general region to know that this is Coronavirus has been on the front burner for our major health care providers,” Rappold said.