Beckley PD holds seat belt checkpoint

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department held a seat belt checkpoint on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. It took place 2nd Street in Beckley near Thorn Hill Court.

Sargent Jamie Wilhite said they are checking to make sure people are wearing their seat belts and car seats are properly installed.

“Our main goal is to not only inform the public the need and importance of wearing a seat belt. About 15,000 people die every year from not wearing their seat belt in traffic fatalities,” Wilhite said.

If you have any questions about the proper way to wear a seat belt or install a car seat, call the police department.