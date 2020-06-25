Beckley PD hosts patrolling seminar for law enforcement officers across the state

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department helped host a seminar on the patrol-side of an officer’s job. Officers from departments across the state were in town for a two-day seminar that began Thursday, June 25, 2020 and ran through Friday June 26, 2020.

Willie Wilcutt is an Instructor with Benchmark Professional Seminars. He said the class highlights what an officer needs to be doing in their day to patrol their communities.

“Understanding on how to manage that function. Hopefully they’ve picked up something new, they hadn’t thought of, and they can implement it with something that may need to change or may not need to change. Maybe they were already doing something a certain way and it just kind of validates ‘hey we were doing it right to start with,’ and hopefully it makes their job a little easier,” Wilcutt said.