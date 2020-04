BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Beckley and the Beckley police department made the decision to reschedule their “Probationary Police Officer” test until June of 2020.

Their application period is also extended until June 12, 2020. If interested, you can find the application here.

Applicants will be notified by email about their assigned test date and time.