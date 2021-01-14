Beckley PD seeks public’s help in ACT ambulance battery theft

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying a man who stole two car batteries out of an ambulance at the Academy of Careers and Technology (ACT).

Based on the time stamp in the video, the theft took place during the early morning hours of Jan. 6, 2021. According to a Facebook post on the Beckley Police Department, the ambulance is used at the academy for EMT training exercises.

Anyone with any information regarding the theft is urged to contact Cpl. Wall with the Beckley Police Department at (304) 256-1720. Any information related to this case can also be given through CrimeStoppers of WV via their free P3 Tips app.

CrimeStoppers of WV

P3 Tips App