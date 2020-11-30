Beckley PD welcomes six new officers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department announced the swearing in of six new officers to the department on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

All six officers will operate as Patrol Officers (Ptl.) and are listed below:

  • Ptl. Luke Appell
  • Ptl. Lauryn Birchfield
  • Ptl. Robert Jennings
  • Ptl. Adam Justice
  • Ptl. John Powell
  • Ptl. Hunter Redden

The officers were sworn in by Mayor Rappold and Chief Christian in a ceremony attended by their families and fellow officers.

COVID-19 procedures and social distancing guidelines were followed.

