BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department are still investigating the November 23, 2022, murder of Juwan Greet, Beckley Police Department Chief Detective Dave Allard said Monday, December 5 ,2022.

Police responded to a call at around 4 a.m. on November 23, that a person was shot inside a residence in the 200 block of Truman Street.

They discovered Greer’s body inside the house, although he was not a resident.

Allard said police have identified a suspect but declined to release the suspect’s identity to the public.