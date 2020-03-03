Beckley Police Department held sobriety test training

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Police Department partnered up with the Southern Regional Highway Safety Office to host a two day sobriety testing training.

DWI Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing training was held at the Beckley Police Department Headquarters. The course will train law enforcement to observe, identify, and articulate the signs of impairment related to drugs, alcohol or combination of both.

