BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is currently accepting applications for new officers.

Applicants can apply online or in person at the department headquarters or at City Hall.

Applicants will take a civil servant written test, along with a physical, consisting of a run, sit-ups and other exercises.

Lieutenant Jason McDaniel with Beckley PD said the department is not the only one in need of officers on a near constant basis.

“Almost every law enforcement agency, not just Beckley Police Department, not just West Virginia but across the nation, is experiencing a turnover effect,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel added the department likes to keep a maximum of 60 officers active at a time.