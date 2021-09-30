Beckley Police Department searching for catalytic converter thief

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Earlier today, The Beckley Police Department posted on their Facebook page asking the public to help locate a potential catalytic converter thief.

According to Lieutenant David Allard, a catalytic converter was cut from a vehicle that was parked at a business in the 1400 block of South Eisenhower Drive. The crime occurred around 4:35 am on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Police are asking residents with any information to contact Detective Stewart at 304-256-1708. A cash reward may be paid for information that leads to an arrest.

