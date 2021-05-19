Beckley Police Department starting Junior Police & Leadership Academy

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Has your child ever wondered what goes into police work?

The Beckley Police Department is doing what they can to build relationships in the community. This summer, the department is starting the Junior Police and Leadership Academy. The purpose of the program is to educate kids about the structure and activities of the police department. Kids will get a behind-the-scenes look at what police officers do day-to- day.

The first academy will start June 7, 2021 and ends on June 11, 2021. The Beckley Police Department will also host a second Junior Police Academy starting on June 28, 2021 and ends on July 2, 2021. The academy will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. every day. Class size is limited to 30 students.

Registration will be accepted for youth 11-14 years old. 6th, 7th, 8th, & incoming 9th grade students currently enrolled in BEST and Park Middle Schools, or 5th graders currently enrolled in the feeder elementary schools may apply.

Contact Sgt. J. Blume or Cpl. J. Wall for more information at 304-256-1720 or email jblume@beckleypd.com or jwall@beckleypd.com.