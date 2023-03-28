BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The battle against crime gets some much needed help as the Beckley Police Department welcomed 5 new officers into its ranks on Tuesday, March 28th.

David Brooks, Darryl Cooper Jr., Alyssa Christian, Rheanna Murray and Jacob Strafford were sworn in by Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold.

For 21-year-old David Brooks, the day was the culmination of a life-long dream.

“Means everything to me,” said Brooks. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do ever since I was a little kid, especially for the city of Beckley. That’s where I grew up, just give back to the community best way I can.”

All five will spend the first year of their career as probationary officers and will receive additional training throughout the year.