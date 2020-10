BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is holding a drug take back event on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. It will take place at Sam’s Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is part of a nationwide take back initiative with the Drug Enforcement Administration. It gives people the opportunity to get rid of unwanted prescription drugs, which can help cut down on theft and opioid abuse.