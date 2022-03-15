BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One man is shot and taken to a local hospital following a shooting in Beckley.

Beckley Police say a 20-year-old male was shot near the Hargrove Street Apartments just before 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The victim was taken to a local hospital and we’re told will recover. Lieutenant Dave Allard said the victim is not cooperating with law enforcement, creating challenges for investigators.

“We will speak with people that were on the scene that called, that witnessed something, they can provide us information,” Allard said. “We know there are surveillance cameras in the area we will check the surveillance cameras to see if maybe they captured something leading up to the shooting or the shooting itself.”

The shooting is still under investigation.