Beckley Police officers collect unwanted drugs

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Officers with the Beckley Police department took back unwanted drugs. This was part of the National Drug take back day.

Usually the department holds this event twice a year. The April event was cancelled due the pandemic. Sergeant Bailey said holding drug take back is a great way for people to get rid of unwanted drugs.

“It is very important for people to utilize this so the drugs that are laying around the house don’t get into any hands of the children or anybody that is not suppose to have contact with them can be disposal of here,” Sgt. Bailey said.

People who dropped off their drugs can stay completely anonymous. If you missed this take back you can still drop off your unwanted prescription drugs at locations around the state. The next take back will be next year.

