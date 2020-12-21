Beckley Pride donates check to help replace damaged blessing boxes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Neighbors helping neighbors, a local organization in Beckley is helping another in need. Beckley Pride gave a check for $1,559 to the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition.

President of the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition Dee Sizemore, and President of Beckley Pride Christina Baisden, said the money will be used to replace blessing boxes that were damaged in Beckley.

“We don’t know if it was just vandalism or weather damage or whatever because the original boxes were just a heavy duty plastic that were modeled after other blessing boxes,” Sizemore said.

“We wanted people to have access to food and resources and things without any other attachments,” Baisden said.

Sizemore said a total of five blessing boxes were damaged. Thanks to the check from Beckley Pride, they will now be able to replace all 12 blessing boxes in the city.