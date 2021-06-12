Beckley Pride hosts second annual PRIDE event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– June is PRIDE month and to honor this, Beckley Pride hosted a huge festival to celebrate. The rainbow colors filled the Beckley Intermodal Gateway on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Christina Baisden is the president of Beckley Pride. She said the main thing people can expect when coming to the event is love and acceptance.

“Visibility is important and that is what we are trying to do. We are trying to normalize differences, different people because that’s what we are,” Baisden said.

More than 60 vendors came out to the event on Saturday. Guests as far as Pittsburgh came to participate in the event.

Cooper Gibson is 15 years old and is a part of the LGBTQ community along with his friends. He said he is excited this is an event where he can be himself.

“People that just don’t agree with it or don’t get the idea of it, that is their right to hate and to be a hateful person. God loves everyone and he says that multiple times,” Gibson said.

People young and old enjoyed live music, food and even a drag show.

Aiden Brown is a student at Woodrow Wilson High School but is not a part of the LGBTQ community.

“I am here to celebrate pride and how it is really nice that all these people from this community and other communities out here came out to celebrate,” Brown said.

Spreading the rainbow across the city of Beckley.