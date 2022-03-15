BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One organization is looking to rebuild following the U-Haul fire back in November, 2021.

Beckley Pride lost all of their supplies in one of the storage units. They are hosting a banquet and charity auction at the Beckley Art Center on Saturday, March 19, 2022, to help raise money for new resources. Tickets will include a meal and two drinks and some of the items auctioned include art pieces made by people in the community.

“Without Beckley Pride being able to rebuild, then we are at danger of not being able to have a pride event this June also, they really do so much work in the community with the youth, with homeless people,” Organizer Michelle Morris said.

Tickets are $50. They can be purchased on Eventbrite.