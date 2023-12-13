BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For over sixty years, the Beckley Quota Club has been helping the hearing-impaired community in any way they can.

Chairman of the Signing Santa Christmas Party, Susan Pietrantozzi, explained the origins of the event.

“More than thirty-five years ago, we developed a relationship with the hearing-impaired children in the Raleigh County School System,” said Pietrantozzi. “We developed the idea of doing a special Christmas party for those who are hearing impaired.”

The 30 children from across Raleigh County were treated to a nice lunch, complete with dessert, and a sign language class was held to teach those wanting to learn.

Santa Claus made his appearance at the event as well, after spending the entire summer learning American Sign Language in order to better communicate with the children.

Pamela Whitmore, Co-Chair of Signing Santa and an Audiologist, said the Signing Santa event is an inspirational part of her work in the audiology field.

“It’s enabled me to bring the expertise that I have as an audiologist in the hearing-impaired community to the club’s attention so that they are more aware of the needs of the people in the hearing-impaired community,” said Whitmore.

Pietrantozzi said that they owe a large portion of this event to the Beckley Dream Center for hosting them and cooking up a delicious lunch for the children, helpers, guests and club members.