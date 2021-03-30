Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce holding annual dinner virtually

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An annual event to celebrate businesses in Raleigh County will look a little different this year. The annual Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce dinner will be held virtually.

CEO Michelle Rotellini said members of the chambers will make a video, showcasing their businesses over the last year.

“Be spot lighting businesses and what they did to protect the community during COVID and how they really changed their business model,” Rotellini said. “And then we will also be looking forward to the future and all of the exciting things folks are planning for.”

The event will be a series of videos posted by the chamber. For ticket information, visit the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce website.