Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce holds holiday networking event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce got into the holiday spirit by not only hosting a holiday networking event on Tuesday, December 3, but introduced a new member of their team to the community.

New President and CEO of the Chamber, Michelle Rotellini, helped welcome representatives from eight new businesses in the area. Guests were able to mingle, eat and show support for one another.

“We have new businesses here and its great to introduce them to the community,” Rotellini said. “Beckley is a great area for business to business networking and support.”

The event was also put on by Visit Southern West Virginia, The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, and The Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.