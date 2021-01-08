Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department administers 500 COVID-19 vaccines

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hundreds more people in Raleigh County received their COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Cars lined the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

R.N. Amber Humphrey said the health department gave out 500 shots to people 80 and older.

“The state was very fortunate to be able to provide us with hundred of doses to try and push out to our local population here to try and get that population taken care of,” Humphrey said.

The health department plans to do more vaccine distribution events in the future. The people vaccinated Friday will get their second dose of the vaccine in 28 days.