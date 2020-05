BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — More testing for COVID-19 will soon be offered in Raleigh County.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department will conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The health department asks you call ahead of time for a pre-screening. Their phone number is (304) 252-8531 ext. 0.

The health department will only test people who meet the CDC and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources guidelines.