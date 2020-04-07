Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department to offer COVID-19 testing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department will once again offer drive-thru testing for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, April 8, 2020 the health department will test people from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. You must call the health department at (304) 252-8531 ext. 0 for a pre-screening before arriving. Tests will only be given to people that meet the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and CDC criteria.

Health officials said not everyone needs to be tested for the virus, People who are symptomatic with a fever, cough and at a higher risk for sever illness should contact their healthcare provider.

Currently, there are three positive cases of COVID-19 in Raleigh County.