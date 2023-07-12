BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Mary West, 67, of Beckley, is a familiar sight to her LaRue Avenue neighbors as she stands outside her home and points her radar gun at passing cars.

“They have come, they have blowed [their horn], and flipped me off and all of that, and, insulting things, insulting things,” said West.

West said on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, that she has clocked speeders driving 55 five miles an hour on LaRue Avenue, a through-street with a speed limit of 25 miles per hour.

“Children that live in the neighborhood cannot come out and play, like children,” said West. “Our children are being couch potatoes now, because they cannot come out, with fear of being hurt or killed.”

A landscaper in West’s neighborhood said the speeders make it dangerous for him as well.

“You know, there’s certainly a danger, that they may rear-end my vehicle,” said Greg Blackburn, owner of Mow Man and More. “At one point, my wife was loading up the rear of the trailer, and, of course, if they’d lost control, it could’ve been fatal for my wife.”

West wants a four-way stop sign at the corner of Earhart Street and LaRue.

She regularly attends Beckley Common Council meetings with her radar gun to petition for Beckley Police Department to dedicate officers to writing speeding tickets.

While officers agreed that speeding is a problem, especially on cut-through roads, they said uncalibrated citizen radar guns like West’s aren’t admissible in court cases. They said police are limited on how they respond to reports of speeding.

“The main complaints that we can take on speeding are, if it’s an ongoing event,” explained Beckley Police Department Lt. Jason McDaniel. “You live on a certain street, and this person speeds at 8 o’clock, 9 o’clock. That’s the type of speeding you can report and we can actually go up and do something about.”

West said she plans to keep clocking speeders and asking city officials for solutions.

For those driving on LaRue Avenue, she offered advice: “Abide by the law. No one is above the law,” she said. “If it says twenty-five, do twenty-five, please.”