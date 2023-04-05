Beckley, WV (WVNS) – Last February, the Beckley Rotary Club embarked on a new campaign titled “For the Love of Reading.”

The campaign then partnered with the Labor and Delivery Department at Raleigh General Hospital to make a new project possible.

According to April Elkins-Badtke, president of the Rotary Club, she said that is all thanks to foundation chair Tom Lemke.

“Tom, as our foundation chair, presented a new idea to the Rotary Club and to the board to increase enrollment into Imagination Library. What we learned in Tom’s research is that 43 percent of those eligible in Raleigh County are enrolled into Imagination Library. So we wanted to do something about that,” Elkins-Badtke said.

Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails new books out to kids.

To help get kids started, the club donated 300 books to the hospital along with a letter. The letter includes a note of congratulations and an enrollment into Imagination Library.

Director of Women’s Services at Raleigh General Katana Jackson said this donation will help develop the next generation.

“It’s very important for us because we encourage everything about making the communities healthier. Literacy is a big deal here in West Virginia. If we can do anything to encourage and help these little guys get an early jump in life, that’s what we’re going to do,” Jackson said.

Once enrolled, the library will mail a book out each month to anyone enrolled in the library. The library will start mailing out at birth all the way up until the child turns 5 years old.

Elkins-Badtke hopes the donation will make a lasting impact on kids’ lives.

“When you are able to find that love for reading, the opportunities are endless for you. Whether you can set yourself in an imaginary place you have never visited, you can learn something new. Also, having good, strong literacy rates will get stronger kids in the school,” Elkins-Badtke said.