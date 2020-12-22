Beckley Rotary Club donates check to Beckley Stratton Middle School

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Rotary Club donated money to a local school to help with their pantry. Beckley Stratton Middle School received a check for $2,120 from the club to help restock the pantry the school provides. It is used to help families of students who attend the school.

School Social Worker Ashley Hawkins said while the pantry is offered every year, during the pandemic the school has seen a bigger need for help.

“Whenever the pandemic hit first in March we completely depleted our pantry,” Hawkins said. “We were able to get community donations and restock the pantry but we’ve already depleted it a second time. So this is just going to help us continue to provide for our families.

The pantry consists of food, clothing, hygiene items, home furniture. Parents who wish to get items from the pantry can call the school counselor’s office. The Rotary Club also delivered food boxes and presents to other local schools in Raleigh County.