Beckley Rotary Club donates to Women’s Resource Center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One group in Raleigh County finds a way to lift up women.

Members of the Beckley Rotary Club donated items to the Women’s Resource Center, all aimed at helping women feel their best. These items include bath bombs, pajamas, and other essentials. It was part of the Rotary’s Mardi Bras for a Cause Event. Kelly Elkins is a member of the rotary club.

“We are here to help those survivors by giving them a little pick me up. A bath bomb, some new, clean under clothes for them to have because it is important for us women to take care of other women,” Elkins said.



All together, members of the club were able to donate $500 to the Women’s Resource Center this month.