Beckley Rotary Club feeds first responders on 9/11

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Rotary Club recognized first responders on Friday Sept. 11, 2020 for their hard work.

Carol McCarthy, the Beckley Rotary Community Service Chairman, said they made sure all first responders in the county felt appreciated for everything they do to keep people safe. They gave away boxes of food, which included different snacks and a mask.

“An appreciation to our first responders by putting together snack boxes of a considerable size so that those first responders can grab and go and have snacks. It’s just helping morale in general,” McCarthy said.

The Rotary Club does this every year on 9/11 to say thank you to first responders.