Beckley Salvation Army Thrift Store close their doors due to financial issues

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Salvation Army Thrift Store, located in Beckley, closed their doors on Jan. 16. According to a release, the thrift store will no longer be open.

The thrift store was located at 321 S. Fayette St. in Beckley.

“The decision to close the store was not made lightly but after much review, it seems to be the most responsible choice. Over the past year, sales have been declining to the point where it can no longer afford to stay open,” Major Ronald Mott, with the Salvation Army of Beckley, said.

According to the release, the Salvation Army store in Beckley struggled to overcome obstacles in the recent years. The further impact of the COVID-19 pandemic made it hard for the store to reach its sale levels. However, the suspension of the store will not impact services provided to families in need.

The store will no longer be accepting donations of clothing, furniture or household items. However, non-perishable food donations will still be accepted.

The Social Service Office and Church are still open at 312 S. Fayette St. to serve the community.