Beckley Sanitary Board hosts art contest

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Sanitary Board is hosting an art contest.

The competition is open to all ages, and it’s encouraging people to envision what a day without running water would look like.  This is all part of a national investment to bring attention to the need to access clean water infrastructure in a fun and creative way. Environmental Specialist Luke Stevens said access to water is something to not take for granted.  

“We interact with water so many times in a day, without even thinking about it. When you’re brewing your coffee, taking a shower, etc.” Environmental Specialist Luke Stevens said. “The energy sector is using huge amounts of water, and it’s really a valuable resource that’s impacting each one of us.”

Artwork and completed forms must be RECEIVED by Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 11:59 pm.  For more details on how to enter, click here.  Winners will be announced on Facebook October 21st.

