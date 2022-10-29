BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Drug Enforcement Agency for another National Drug Take Back Day.

Held at Crab Orchard Pharmacy in Beckley, Saturday marked the 23rd Drug Take Back Day between the two groups.

One local pharmacist said it is important to dispose of prescription drugs properly so they don’t get into the wrong hands.

“In this day and age, it’s so beneficial. You definitely do not want any kind of controlled drug. Say you have a family member who passes away that was on pain medication, you need to get rid of that immediately,” said Rosemary Warman.

If you need to get rid of prescription drugs, visit the DEA’s website to look up drop-off locations near you.