BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local middle school got into the holiday spirit on Saturday, December 17th.

Beckley Stratton Middle School put together its inaugural Christmas Crafts and vender Fair.

Local small business owners packed the halls of the school, to give members of the community a chance to cross off any last minute shopping items.

Amy Shumate is a teacher at the school and a small business owner who helped organize the event.

She says through the event they want to combat the fundraising struggles of the school’s athletic and extracurricular programs.

“To me, this was a great opportunity to highlight our school while being able to give back to the school because all of the vendor spots, all the money that is raised from that goes directly into our athletic programs and then all the money from concessions will go to our band and choir,” said Shumate.

Shumate says this is not the end for the event as plans are in the works to hold one in the spring once again.