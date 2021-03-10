Beckley undergoing redevelopment study

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — During the Beckley City Council meeting on Tuesday Mar, 9, 2021, Jina Belcher, Executive Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, told city council six unidentified investors are showing interest in uptown Beckley.

The development authority is working on getting grants to help renovate buildings in uptown, but that was only part of it. Back in 2018, Miller’s Scott Depot consulting firm completed an assessment of uptown. Mayor Rapplod said they will be using that plan and just expanding it to redevelop the area.

“It would be good to expand on those plans some of which we have been able to ease into our redevelopment, but to make that the full emphasis of this grant process,” Rappold said.

Rappold said while nothing has been finalized yet, it is looking promising for investors and new developments to come to the city. He said it is important to redevelop the area to keep people coming to visit.

“The beautiful work done by our beautification commission does year round headed by Jane Haga all kind of jumps out at that first time visitor, it’s very appealing very positive,” Rappold said.

Since WVU Tech is now in Beckley, Rappold hopes redeveloping the area will bring the younger people to the area more.

“Our goal all along has been to capitalize on WVU Tech and their decision to settle in Beckley. It sounds kind of trident but to become a cool college town a walkable town,” Rappold said.

Growing up in Beckley, Rappold said he cannot wait to see what can be done with the redevelopment in the future.

Rappold said the next step is to send the request for proposals out with in the next 10 days.