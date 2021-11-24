Beckley VA and community partners deliver 250 thanksgiving meals to veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley VA Medical Center and its partners delivered 250 thanksgiving meals to veterans across Southern West Virginia on Wednesday.

Staff and volunteers loaded up their cars and delivered thanksgiving meals to veterans in 11 counties. The meals included turkey, biscuits, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, pie and candy.

The VA teamed up with Disabled American Veterans, Corner Gas and Grill, Knights of Columbus, and Gold Star Mothers to make sure veterans all across the state were able to have a thanksgiving meal.

“I’m actually delivering five meals today in Fayette County,” said VA Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke. “It’s going to be really special to not just deliver it, but spend some time with these heroes. I’m a veteran myself so, it’s just, I would never want to be forgotten.”