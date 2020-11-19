Beckley VA encourages veterans to quit smoking on Great American Smokeout

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Thursday, November 19, 2020 was the Great American Smokeout. People across the nation were encouraged to quit smoking.

The Beckley VA Medical Center encouraged veterans to quit, so they can improve their mental and physical health. Lorri Lambert, a clinical social worker at the Beckley VA, said they provide resources to help those looking to stop.

“This is national day, this is a day all over the country, including VA’s that we have the opportunity to encourage someone to quit and help them maybe start a start date,” Lambert said.



If you would like to quit smoking, you can call the toll free number at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or you can visit their website.