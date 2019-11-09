Beckley VA honors Vietnam Veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley VA Medical Center honored those who died in the Vietnam War. A special ceremony was held on Friday, November 8.

Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 860 laid a ceremonial wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. John Jones attended the ceremony. He said the fallen heroes may be gone, but they will never be forgotten.

“It’s good to give these guys that are gone. There rights and a memorial for them. As far as I’m concerned, I’m indebted to them just as much as anybody else because they gave it all,” Jones said.

The memorial is open to the public.