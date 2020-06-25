Beckley VA uses telehealth services to help patients recover

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic made it nearly impossible for some of our most vulnerable populations to live their daily lives. Physical Therapist, Sam Gill, with the Beckley VA Medical Center, said VA Video Center, or VVC, Telehealth made it possible for veterans to make it to their appointments. VVC Telehealth Rehab Therapies serve Kineseotherapy, Speech Therapy, and Occupational Therapy.

“We can still do things even though we can’t see people face to face,” Gill said.

Donald Ellison is one of the patients who connects to his appointments with Gill on VVC Telehealth. He and his wife, Willa, now get to attend these appointments together as he recovers from injuries to his hip, back, and knees. Willa said they are able to work with Gill in collaborative efforts to get him back on his feet.

“He’s able to watch as he does the exercises and watch as he walks, and give him recommendations as to how things are going and what we may need to do to make things a little better,” Willa said.

Gill said these VVC Telehealth appointments with Donald have not slowed his healing one bit. Gill added there are other factors that impact the healing process.

“Establishing that trust with the individual that, hey we’re going to do whatever it takes to get you better. If we can do it on the camera, then we’re going to do it on the camera. If we can’t, we’re going to find another way,” Gill said.

This trust and appointments led to Donald walking better than before he started his telehealth appointments. Donald and Willa, said there was quite an improvement. He even went on a fishing trip with the boys in his family.

“That was difficult for him to even go to the lake or anything before,” Willa told 59 News.

“That’s not the same now. I can walk to where I want to get at,” Donald said.

Willa provided some pictures of Donald on this fishing trip. Check them out below!

Photo courtesy of Willa Ellison