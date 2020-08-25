Beckley VAMC recognized as top nationwide hospital for patient experience

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley VA Medical Center was recognized as a top nationwide hospital for patient experience.

The ratings came from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Survey. Medical center staff said it takes a village to provide health care and positive experiences to these veterans. Furthermore, Medical Director, Desmond McMullan, said their goal is to serve those who served our country.

“Everything that we do is about veterans,” McMullan said. “It’s important to not only keep our veterans safe, but we must also keep our staff safe. That’s what we’re here for. This award we’ve been presented is just a testament to what our staff do and what our staff do for our veterans.”

Those with the hospital said they are one of four in the state, and one out of eight VA hospitals nationwide to receive this recognition.