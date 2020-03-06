Beckley VAMC restricting visitors due to flu

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley VA Medical Center is limiting visitation.

Due to an increase in regional flu cases and coronavirus preparedness, the VAMC is restricting visitors at the Community Living Center floor and Hospice floors.

During limited visitation, the following is implemented until further notice:

  • No more than two visitors per Veteran
  • Children and adolescents under the age of 16
  • Visitors are limited to immediate family members or designated caregivers
  • Visitors who have fever, cough, body aches, or a sore throat; or if the visitor has had contact with anyone who has had those symptoms within the last four days is asked to please postpone visit until symptoms are gone for 24 hours without the benefit of Aspirin, Tylenol, or Motrin
  • Over the weekend, ALL visitors will be screened if visiting the CLC or Hospice floor as they enter the Emergency Department Entrance
  • Beginning Monday morning, screening will take place on each respective floor

If a visit is necessary, the charge nurse can asses the situation on a case-by-case basis.

If you have any questions regarding this situation, please contact Infection Control Officer Natalie Gauldin, RN, at 304-255-2121 ext. 4457.

