Beckley VAMC to begin COVID-19 vaccinations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Following the emergency approval of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it will be distributed at the Becklay VA Medical Center. The vaccinations will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

There are 113 VA Medical Centers across the United State receiving the first limited supply from Moderna. The sites were chosen based on need and the capacity to store the vaccine at -20-degrees centigrade.

“Beckley VAMC is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and Community Living Center residents,” said Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

After receiving the vaccine, employees and veterans are encouraged to keep wearing face coverings, practice physical distancing and washing their hands often. Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on December 11, 2020, and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.