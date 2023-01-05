RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Car washes in Raleigh County could begin to get water on the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, Beckley Water Company spokesman Jonathan Stanley said on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

The company was forced to pause water service to car washes last week, as multiple customer leaks and breaks in main water lines were repaired.

An estimated 3,000 customers were left without water service after the Christmas weekend, when freezing temperatures damaged pipes and water lines and forced customers to drip their faucets.

On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, temperatures had risen, and a number of motorists were lined up at area car washes to clean their vehicles of salt.

Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver and Kenneth Allen, the mayor of Lester, advised Beckley Water Company to use caution and to closely monitor water levels in Raleigh County Public Service District (PSD) tanks while restoring water to car washes.

Stanley said water would be restored as water pressure allows, to make sure residential water service is not delayed.

Car wash employees said they have been forced away from work and are without pay.

59News reached out to the Governor’s Office to ask if the workers are eligible for compensation through state programs, but representatives did not immediately respond on Thursday afternoon.