Beckley woman among those sentenced in connection to drug trafficking organization

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced the sentencing of two more defendants for their participation in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating between California and the Southern District of WV. The sentencing came as a result of a multi-state investigation, known as “Operation Shutdown Corner.”

Victoria Hamilton, 35, of Beckley was sentenced to 30 months in prison for conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin. Terrion Borja, 28, of San Diego, California, was also sentenced to 144 months in prison for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine.

Hamilton admitted that between June 2018, and September 17, 2019, she worked with other members of a DTO operating in Raleigh County, West Virginia, and elsewhere, to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. During this time period, Hamilton admitted to receiving quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from other members of the DTO.

She further admitted the other members knew it was her plan and purpose to re-distribute these drugs in the Southern District of West Virginia. More specifically, she admitted during this time period, law enforcement agents intercepted telephone conversations and text messages regarding drug activity between her and other members of the DTO. These conversations revealed the defendant was obtaining drugs in quantities from a few grams to approximately one-half ounce at a time. These conversations also revealed it was her plan to re-distribute these controlled substances to others in Raleigh County.

At his plea hearing, Borja admitted to using common carriers to send approximately six pounds of methamphetamine to other members of the organization in West Virginia knowing it was the plan and purpose of the DTO to re-distribute those drugs in West Virginia.

One package was sent to Bluefield, WV and contained approximately four pounds of methamphetamine. The second package was also sent to Bluefield, but was intercepted during a traffic stop of another member of the DTO in Raleigh County.

When the defendant was arrested in California, law enforcement officers found shipping receipts containing the same tracking numbers of at least one of the packages Borja sent from California to West Virginia.

Hamilton and Borja were two of 17 defendants charged as a result of a long-term investigation, known as “Operation Shutdown Corner,” of a multi-state DTO.

Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the Beckley Police Department, and the West Virginia State Police.