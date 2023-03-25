BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Women’s Expo in Beckley finished its second day on Saturday.

Dozens of vendors from throughout the area packed the halls and arena of the Beckley Convention Center on March 25, 2023.

Everything from homemade jewelry and clothing to even local educational institutions were there.

Beckley resident Kimberly Ann Barrett has been to every Women’s expo since 2015.

She said the expo is a great way to show appreciation for women.

“I think its very interesting and its very important to have an expo just for women cause its to realize how strong and how we are and that women matter in this world,” said Barrett.

